People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) Price Target Decreased by 8.05% to 4.16

The average one-year price target for People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) has been revised to 4.16 / share. This is an decrease of 8.05% from the prior estimate of 4.52 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.57 to a high of 4.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.18% from the latest reported closing price of 2.75 / share.

People Infrastructure Maintains 5.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in People Infrastructure. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPE is 0.12%, an increase of 11.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.97% to 2,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,361K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 478K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPE by 3.21% over the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 423K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPE by 18.22% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 251K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

