People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) Price Target Decreased by 33.70% to 1.82

The average one-year price target for People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) has been revised to 1.82 / share. This is an decrease of 33.70% from the prior estimate of 2.74 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.40 to a high of 2.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1.16 / share.

People Infrastructure Maintains 12.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 12.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in People Infrastructure. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPE is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.75% to 3,740K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,446K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPE by 16.47% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 606K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPE by 10.59% over the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 571K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 458K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPE by 29.91% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 282K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 24.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPE by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.