'People In Their 80s' Don't Get Cannabis Policy, Says Biden Presidential Challenger Dean Phillips

Congressman Dean Phillips isn't mincing words. In a recent Newsweek interview, the Minnesota Democrat vying for the 2024 presidential nomination launched a direct attack on President Joe Biden's cannabis policy, citing a generational divide and a stark disconnect with public opinion.

"I think it's generational. People in their 80s do not see things, have not lived things, have not experienced things that younger generations have," Phillips said in the interview in which he cited other key areas where he differs from Biden. "The fact that we still criminalize cannabis at the federal level is atrocious. It has harmed our Black community. It has harmed thousands and thousands of Americans who are sometimes sitting in prison, while others, mostly white, are making millions of dollars in the same business. It's hypocrisy."

Phillips said the "disconnect" isn't limited to cannabis. He used exit polls from Ohio's November election when cannabis was legalized, which indicated only 25% of state voters polled said Biden should run for re-election.

"There's something wrong... People are not being heard, and I intend to fix it," said Phillips, painting himself as the bridge between generations and ideologies.

Not Just Campaign Rhetoric

Phillips has had a consistent record of cannabis reform advocacy in Congress, championing bills like the MORE Act and the SAFE Banking Act.

He said Biden's recent pardons and the pending scheduling review of cannabis are just baby steps. Phillips has also called for immediate federal cannabis legalization to address racial disparities in arrests and convictions and for the government to take into account the overwhelming public consensus as seen in a November 2023 Gallup poll that showed 70% support legalization with 87% of Democrats on board.

The Democratic Rep has also called out the pharmaceutical industry's influence on psychedelics like psilocybin, another area where he sees generational thinking hindering progress.

Whether Phillips's stance resonates with voters remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the 2024 election could see a generation gap on the campaign trail, with cannabis policy at the forefront.

Photo Wikimedia Commons

