People Are Still Drinking Massive Quantities of Hard Seltzer During Coronavirus Pandemic

The incredible popularity of hard seltzer has not abated one bit during the coronavirus pandemic as data from Nielsen indicates sales of the flavored malt beverage continues to grow at triple-digit rates.

For the four-week period ending March 28, industry site Brewbound reports seltzer sales surged 327% from the year-ago period, showing that consumers still can't get enough of the beverage even in lockdown.

Image source: Getty Images.

Pulling away from the pack

While bars and restaurants were among the businesses first ordered to shut down as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, packaged goods stores, supermarkets, and other off-premise retailers remain open and are doing a brisk business.

Analysis by market research firm IRI found hard seltzer accounted for over half of the top 15 growth brands in the beer category, with industry leaders White Claw and Boston Beer's (NYSE: SAM) Truly continuing to lead the way.

White Claw, which is made by privately held Mark Anthony Brands, and Truly each had three separate SKUs, or stock keeping units, among the 15 top-selling brands, according to Bump Williams Consulting, while Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), which owns three different seltzer brands, saw its Bud Light variety pack rank among the most popular.

New hard seltzer entrant Corona from Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) also had a leading variety pack.

Nielsen, though, says White Claw and Truly remain white hot, with sales for the four-week period ended March 22 jumping 363.5% and 226.1%, respectively, and year-to-date sales up 330.4% and 207.4%, respectively, meaning their growth is accelerating during the time we're supposed to be social distancing.

10 stocks we like better than Boston Beer

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boston Beer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Boston Beer and Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool recommends Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.