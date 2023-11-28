People Are Moving to These 10 Cities With Booming Labor Markets

While news of mass layoffs at notable companies has been commonplace this year, the overall economy remains strong as of the end of 2023. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment remained essentially unchanged at 3.9% in October.

However, job markets are stronger in some cities than in others. Ten cities in particular are attracting job seekers with booming labor markets and favorable conditions for workers.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire and Professional Money Coach: Here’s How You Can Get Rich Working Only 20 Hours Per Week

Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required

Top 10 Cities For Jobseekers

Money Geek broke down the top 10 cities for job seekers in 2023 using the following methodology, which it then used to calculate a total score.

Job growth over the last 12 months

Wage growth over the last 12 months

Job competition, calculated using the unemployment rate and size of the labor force

Housing affordability, based on the ratio of wages to rents

These top cities for job seekers feature more than just employment opportunities.

Jacksonville, Florida

Total Score: 99

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 96.8

Job Competition Score: 10.1

Housing Affordability Score: 53.6

Located in the northeast corner of Florida, Jacksonville ranked No. 1 on the list. The city features 22 miles of beaches, extensive public art installations and a thriving restaurant scene. Access to parks, museums and shopping also makes this city a great place to live, work and play.

Provo, Utah

Total Score: 95.8

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 95.2

Job Competition Score: 1.0

Housing Affordability Score: 61.5

Located just south of Salt Lake City, Provo, Utah, is known for its attractions and outdoor fun. Downtown Provo is dotted with a number of shops and eateries where you can spend your leisure time. The nearby Utah Valley River Trail is a perfect spot for those who love hiking or just being in nature. Fun city events include various festivals and the Utah Valley Marathon.

Dallas, Texas

Total Score: 93.1

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 83.3

Job Competition Score: 27.7

Housing Affordability Score: 52.0

Located in northeast Texas, Dallas is a one of the country’s fastest-growing cities and cultural centers. It’s home to many Fortune 500 companies, the largest contiguous urban arts district in the U.S. and even a zoo. It’s also known for its professional sports teams, shopping and barbeque food.

Lakeland, Florida

Total Score: 90.1

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 99

Job Competition Score: 22.3

Housing Affordability Score: 47.6

Living in Lakeland, which is located just outside of Tampa, gives you easy access to attractions including Busch Gardens, Bok Tower and, of course, Disney World, which are all within an hour’s drive. The central Florida city is a key location for downtown development, redevelopment and historic preservation.

Tampa, Florida

Total Score: 87.8

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 86.4

Job Competition Score: 10.5

Housing Affordability Score: 29.0

Located on Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast, Tampa is a well-known travel destination but its beaches, culture and nightlife also make it a great place to live. Tampa is located in close proximity to attractions such as Busch Gardens and Lowry Park Zoo. Foodies will find excellent restaurants as well as craft beer and wine.

Austin, Texas

Total Score: 84.5

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 77.6

Job Competition Score: 10.2

Housing Affordability Score: 60.2

Located between Dallas and San Antonio, Austin, Texas, has been dubbed Live Music Capital of the World. You’ll also find a thriving arts community, cultural attractions and a burgeoning restaurant scene. Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty of hiking and biking trails as well as lakes and swimming holes such as the Barton Springs Pool. This city has become a magnet for transplants from across the U.S. in recent years.

Palm Bay, Florida

Total Score: 84.5

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 90.1

Job Competition Score: 16.9

Housing Affordability Score: 49.8

Located on Florida’s East Coast between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay offers growing employment opportunities through mid and large-size technology and manufacturing companies. Some of the most notable recreational amenities include an aquatic center, 29 city parks that include skateboarding and paintball, two public and private golf courses and easy access to beaches.

Boise City, Idaho

Total Score: 82.7

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 86.8

Job Competition Score: 11.9

Housing Affordability Score: 47.7

Located in the western part of the state near the border with Oregon, Boise, Idaho, is a great place for outdoorsy folks. There is a wide range of activities, including biking, hiking, rafting and camping. The city’s culture and leisure venues include the Boise Art Museum, the Idaho State Capitol Building and Zoo Boise. Along with great dining, bars and clubs, a friendly atmosphere characterizes this city.

North Port, Florida

Total Score: 80.4

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 90.3

Job Competition Score: 10

Housing Affordability Score: 25

Located in Sarasota County on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the city of North Port is known for its great beaches and excellent seafood. Interesting attractions here include Myakka State Park and Warm Mineral Springs Park. Residents enjoy a warm climate, friendly atmosphere and affordable real estate. The median sale price here is about $16,000 less than the state average.

Maximize Your Paycheck: Best Banks for Early Direct Deposit

Cape Coral, Florida

Total Score: 79.0

Overall Growth (Jobs and Wages): 90.5

Job Competition Score: 21.7

Housing Affordability Score: 31.9

Located just outside Fort Myers on the Gulf of Mexico, Cape Coral, Florida, is home to many canals, beaches and an abundance of wildlife. You’ll find outdoor activities including kayaking, fishing and birdwatching. The city also has plenty of shopping, dining, golfing and art museums to offer. The city’s relaxed atmosphere, great hospitality and friendly people make it an all-around great place to live.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: People Are Moving to These 10 Cities With Booming Labor Markets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.