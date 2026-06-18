Penumbra Receives CE Nod for THUNDERBOLT: Stock to Gain?

Penumbra, Inc. PEN recently received CE Mark in Europe for THUNDERBOLT, following the FDA approval in the United States last week. THUNDERBOLT is a computer-assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) technology, designed to address acute ischemic stroke globally.

The introduction of this technology in Europe is a significant milestone in Penumbra’s ongoing plan of advancing stroke care tools globally.

Likely Trend of PEN Stock Following the News

After the announcement, PEN shares edged down marginally by 0.2%, closing at $318.21 on Monday.

Penumbra continues to build its presence outside the United States in key developed markets. In the first quarter of 2026, international revenues rose 16.5% year over year and represented 20.9% of total revenues.

Over time, broader access to the company’s thrombectomy platform can diversify the revenue base. International sales also provide an avenue to expand utilization of newer platforms as regulatory clearances and commercial resources scale. Henceforth, we expect the latest CE approval to boost a positive market sentiment toward PEN stock in the upcoming days.

Presently, Penumbra boasts a market capitalization of $12.44 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings suggests a 32.3% year-over-year increase and the same for revenues implies 13.3% growth. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one.

About PEN’s THUNDERBOLT

Powered by the Penumbra ENGINE, THUNDERBOLT introduces modulated aspiration to Penumbra’s neuro thrombectomy portfolio, offering advanced CAVT technology designed to detect, fatigue and completely ingest clot at the site of the occlusion. THUNDERBOLT has the potential to shorten procedure times by improving patient safety, delivering better outcomes and streamlining care for the physicians who treat them.

THUNDERBOLT will be pre-packaged with one of the company’s market-leading catheters – RED 62, RED 68, RED 72 SILVER LABEL with SENDit technology.

Importance of the THUNDERBOLT Expansion in Europe

Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide and if a blood clot is not fully removed, there is an increased risk of serious complications, disability or death. A recent analysis by The Lancet Neurology stated that stroke mortality worldwide is projected to increase 50% between 2020 and 2050. Penumbra’s THUNDERBOLT represents a first-of-its-kind advancement in acute ischemic stroke care, being the only CAVT device available for stroke treatment in Europe and the United States.

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Another Recent Development by PEN

Penumbra unveiled 90-day favorable results of the STORM-PE randomized controlled trial. The trial found that patients with acute intermediate-high risk pulmonary embolism who were treated with CAVT plus anticoagulation achieved greater functional improvement and a higher proportion of patients achieving NYHA Class I compared to anticoagulation alone.

PEN Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, PEN’s shares have gained 23.1% against the industry’s 2.1% decline.

PEN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Penumbra currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.