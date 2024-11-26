Penumbra price target raised to $270 from $232 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Penumbra (PEN) to $270 from $232 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The MedTech tape has been up 3.2% since earnings season kicked off on October 15, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Following the U.S. election, BTIG believes devices, an area that generally gets bipartisan support, should be in a stronger relative position within the healthcare landscape under various scenarios.
