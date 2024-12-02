News & Insights

Penumbra price target raised to $240 from $210 at Morgan Stanley

December 02, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Penumbra (PEN) to $240 from $210 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm views Penumbra as having a “solid product portfolio,” but sees a lack of upside to Street consensus, the analyst tells investors.

