Penumbra price target raised to $240 from $210 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Penumbra (PEN) to $240 from $210 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm views Penumbra as having a “solid product portfolio,” but sees a lack of upside to Street consensus, the analyst tells investors.
