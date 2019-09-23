Penumbra (PEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $145.72, changing hands as low as $141.54 per share. Penumbra Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEN's low point in its 52 week range is $110.84 per share, with $185.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.56.

