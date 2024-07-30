Penumbra (PEN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Penumbra (PEN) reported revenue of $299.4 million, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Penumbra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- United States : $218.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $223.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

: $218.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $223.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%. Geographic Revenue- International : $81.22 million versus $74.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $81.22 million versus $74.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Revenue- Embolization and Access : $95.90 million compared to the $98.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $95.90 million compared to the $98.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Thrombectomy : $203.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $200.77 million.

Shares of Penumbra have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

