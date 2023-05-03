Penumbra (PEN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Remain Robust

Penumbra, Inc. PEN reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 23 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents by 109.1%. The company recorded an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago period.

GAAP EPS was 22 cents compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues in Detail

Penumbra registered revenues of $241.4 million in the reported quarter, up 18.4% year over year on a reported basis and up 19.7% at constant currency (cc). The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

Quarter in Details

The company reports under two geographical segments — United States and International — as well as under two product categories — Vascular and Neuro.

PEN recorded revenues of $171.9 million (71% of total revenues) in the United States, up 19.1% reportedly as well as at cc year over year.

Sales improved 16.7% to $69.5 million in the International segment. Excluding foreign currency impact, the unit’s sales were up 19.7% year over year.

The company registered revenues of $142.8 million from sales of vascular products, up 16.3% reportedly and 17.2% at cc from the prior-year level. While U.S. sales improved 23% reportedly.

Sales of neuro products totaled $98.5 million, up 21.5% reportedly and 23.4% at cc

Margin Trend

In the reported quarter, Penumbra’s gross profit improved 18.6% to $151.1 million. Gross margin expanded approximately 10 basis points to 62.6%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 11% to $123.1 million. Research and development expenses totaled $20 million, down 2.8% year over year. Total operating expenses came in at $143.1 million, up 8.8% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $10.4 million against the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of $2.3 million.

Financial Update

Penumbra exited first-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents and marketable investments of $199.1 million compared with the previous quarter’s record of $188 million.

2023 Guidance Raised

Penumbra issued updated guidance for 2023 revenues. The company expects net sales in the range of $1.04-$1.06 billion, implying a 23-25% improvement year over year. Previously, PEN anticipated sales to exceed $1 billion during 2023. It also expects the vascular business to grow slightly above the 23-25% range and the neuro business to remain below this guidance.

Our Take

Penumbra exited the first quarter of 2023 with encouraging results, wherein both revenues and earnings beat estimates.

The company’s vascular and neuro product categories showed encouraging growth trends. Its robust estimate for 2023 revenues reflects continued demand for its products. Strong uptake following the launch of Lightning Flash during the first quarter accelerated topline growth. However, currency movements continue to adversely impact the top line. However, the impact is expected to become favorable in the second half of 2023.

Moreover, Penumbra’s ability to improve net gross margins and EPS amid ongoing inflationary pressures and supply-chain headwinds buoys optimism.

