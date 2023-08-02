Penumbra (PEN) Price Target Increased by 6.55% to 354.41

The average one-year price target for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) has been revised to 354.41 / share. This is an increase of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 332.63 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 311.14 to a high of 409.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from the latest reported closing price of 303.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 12.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.30%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 41,760K shares. The put/call ratio of PEN is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,026K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares, representing an increase of 23.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 54.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,185K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 51.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 138.10% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,384K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 0.68% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,180K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing a decrease of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 6.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,172K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Penumbra Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

