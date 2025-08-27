Penumbra Names Shruthi Narayan President To Drive Global Growth

(RTTNews) - Penumbra, Inc. (PEN), a global company in thrombectomy technology, has appointed Shruthi Narayan as President, effective September 1, 2025. She will succeed Adam Elsesser in the role, who will continue as chairman and chief executive officer.

Narayan, a 20-year veteran of the medical device industry, has been with Penumbra since 2013. She most recently served as president of the company's interventional business, overseeing both neuro and vascular franchises.

PEN is currently trading at $265.77, down $0.23 or 0.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.