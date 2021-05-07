Penumbra, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$169m, some 7.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.32, 1,180% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Penumbra after the latest results. NYSE:PEN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Penumbra are now predicting revenues of US$703.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Penumbra is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.92 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$681.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a sizeable expansion in earnings per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$318, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Penumbra at US$335 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$295. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Penumbra's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 20% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Penumbra to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Penumbra following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Penumbra going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Penumbra you should be aware of.

