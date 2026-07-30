Penumbra Inc. Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Penumbra Inc. (PEN) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.811 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $45.270 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $390.046 million from $339.455 million last year.

Penumbra Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.811 Mln. vs. $45.270 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $390.046 Mln vs. $339.455 Mln last year.

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