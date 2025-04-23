PENUMBRA Earnings Results: $PEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENUMBRA ($PEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, beating estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $324,140,000, beating estimates of $318,812,347 by $5,327,653.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PEN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PENUMBRA Insider Trading Activity

PENUMBRA insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 110 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 110 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 141,325 shares for an estimated $38,310,624 .

. ARANI BOSE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $6,854,245 .

. LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,241 shares for an estimated $2,820,634 .

. JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $624,464 .

. MAGGIE YUEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $571,994 .

. THOMAS WILDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 720 shares for an estimated $191,343 .

. HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 367 shares for an estimated $93,727 .

. DON W. KASSING sold 170 shares for an estimated $40,602

BRIDGET O'ROURKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100 shares for an estimated $27,834.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PENUMBRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of PENUMBRA stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PENUMBRA Government Contracts

We have seen $408,545 of award payments to $PEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PENUMBRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PENUMBRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PEN forecast page.

PENUMBRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $258.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $235.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $241.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.