PENUMBRA Earnings Results: $PEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENUMBRA ($PEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, beating estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $324,140,000, beating estimates of $318,812,347 by $5,327,653.
PENUMBRA Insider Trading Activity
PENUMBRA insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 110 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 110 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 141,325 shares for an estimated $38,310,624.
- ARANI BOSE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $6,854,245.
- LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,241 shares for an estimated $2,820,634.
- JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $624,464.
- MAGGIE YUEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $571,994.
- THOMAS WILDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 720 shares for an estimated $191,343.
- HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 367 shares for an estimated $93,727.
- DON W. KASSING sold 170 shares for an estimated $40,602
- BRIDGET O'ROURKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100 shares for an estimated $27,834.
PENUMBRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of PENUMBRA stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 719,571 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,883,721
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 322,265 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,531,492
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 253,114 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,109,512
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 227,506 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,028,124
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 177,600 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,176,448
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 138,387 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,864,144
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 124,589 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,587,395
PENUMBRA Government Contracts
We have seen $408,545 of award payments to $PEN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- POST SURGERY - PACKING COILS: $26,900
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT: $22,570
- VISN 12 PROSTHETICS PURCHASES FY24 WITH PENUMBRA INC.: $21,684
- PROSTHETICS:SURGICAL IMPLANTS COILS: $21,320
- CONSIGNMENT AGREEMENT - RUBY COIL: $21,250
PENUMBRA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
PENUMBRA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $258.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 04/15/2025
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 12/11/2024
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $235.0 on 10/31/2024
- Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $241.0 on 10/31/2024
