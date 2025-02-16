PENUMBRA Earnings Preview: Recent $PEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PENUMBRA ($PEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $314,667,338 and earnings of $0.91 per share.

PENUMBRA Insider Trading Activity

PENUMBRA insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $19,333,223 .

. LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,452 shares for an estimated $595,051 .

. JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $528,727 .

. HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,115 shares for an estimated $231,585 .

. DON W. KASSING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 340 shares for an estimated $73,570.

PENUMBRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of PENUMBRA stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PENUMBRA Government Contracts

We have seen $386,424 of award payments to $PEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

