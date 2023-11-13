Penumbra Climbs After Teaming Up With Honor Everywhere

(RTTNews) - Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported an association with Honor Everywhere to ensure the memorials are accessible to aging and terminally ill men and women via immersive stories.

Penumbra's REAL Immersive System is a platform that leverages virtual reality to deliver engaging, immersive healthcare designed to promote better health.

Currently, shares are at $210.03, up 15.76 percent from the previous close of $181.44 on a volume of 342,202.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.