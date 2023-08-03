Penumbra Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PEN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $261.76, changing hands as low as $255.84 per share. Penumbra Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PEN's low point in its 52 week range is $139.6925 per share, with $348.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $255.92.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.