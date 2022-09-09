Pentwater weighs legal action against Rio-Turquoise Hill deal

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Pentwater Capital Management LP, the second-largest shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO, said on Friday it does not support Rio Tinto's RIO.L acquisition of the Canadian miner, and was weighing legal options to thwart the deal.

The activist investor added it now owns 11.67% of Turquoise Hill's shares.

