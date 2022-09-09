US Markets
Pentwater weighs legal action against Rio-Turquoise Hill deal

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Pentwater Capital Management LP, the second-largest shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, said on Friday it does not support Rio Tinto's acquisition of the Canadian miner, and was weighing legal options to thwart the deal.

The activist investor added it now owns 11.67% of Turquoise Hill's shares.

