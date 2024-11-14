News & Insights

Pentanet’s AGM Success and Strategic Leadership Update

November 14, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Pentanet Ltd (AU:5GG) has released an update.

Pentanet Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed, including the re-election of Timothy Cornish as a Non-Executive Director. Cornish, a key shareholder, will continue to influence Pentanet’s strategic direction despite stepping back from executive roles. The company remains committed to its high-speed internet services and innovative cloud gaming offerings, maintaining its unique position in the telecom market.

