Pentanet’s AGM Success and Strategic Leadership Update

Pentanet Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed, including the re-election of Timothy Cornish as a Non-Executive Director. Cornish, a key shareholder, will continue to influence Pentanet’s strategic direction despite stepping back from executive roles. The company remains committed to its high-speed internet services and innovative cloud gaming offerings, maintaining its unique position in the telecom market.

