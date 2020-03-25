Pentair Withdraws Q1, FY20 Guidance Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Providing a business update, Pentair plc (PNR) announced Wednesday it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020 provided on January 28, 2020, due to the recent impacts caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pentair has experienced reduced production in several key facilities as the result of "shelter in place" orders and suspensions of operations in several facilities due to COVID-19.

The company also said it cannot predict at this time if additional disruption in its facilities may arise or to the extent to which demand will be impacted by COVID-19.

The company plans to provide an update on full year 2020 guidance when it announces first quarter 2020 results.

