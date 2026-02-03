Pentair Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on February 3, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.pentair.com

To listen to the call, dial (844) 481-2705 or (412) 317-0661 along with participant passcode PENTAIR.

For a replay call, dial (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088, along with the participant passcode 1690863.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.