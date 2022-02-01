Pentair Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc. (PNR) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on February 1, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.pentair.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 800-706-6748 or 973-638-3449 with conference number 2982034.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 with conference number 2982034.

