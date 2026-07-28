Pentair Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 28, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.pentair.com/events/event-details/q2-2026-pentair-plc-earnings-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial (844) 481-2705 or (412) 317-0661 along with participant passcode PENTAIR.

For a replay call, dial (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088, along with the participant passcode 7301919.

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