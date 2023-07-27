News & Insights

Pentair Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

July 27, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 27, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.pentair.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 844-481-2705 or 412-317-0661 with passcode PENTAIR.

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, with passcode 9274142.

