Pentair price target raised to $115 from $100 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Pentair (PNR) to $115 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm has increased confidence in the company’s ability to drive margin expansion above the 2026 baseline target of 24%, which is reinforced by continued margin expansion, despite sales pressures, as Pentair executes wave 2 of its 3-wave Transformation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Pentair is also in the early innings of the 80/20 implementation, which should start bearing fruit in 2025, and declining interest rates which should help stimulate demand in the consumer discretionary driven areas of Pool and Water Solutions businesses in 2025/2026, the firm says.

