Pentair price target raised to $110 from $95 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Pentair (PNR) to $110 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said management seems to be ahead of plan and FY26 targets will likely be exceeded next year ex-market change. Also, valuation remains attractive versus water peers.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PNR:
- Pentair price target raised to $115 from $110 at KeyBanc
- Pentair price target raised to $106 from $96 at Baird
- Pentair price target raised to $108 from $105 at Barclays
- Pentair reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.09, consensus $1.07
- Pentair sees Q4 adjusted EPS ~$1.02, consensus $1.02
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.