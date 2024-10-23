Pentair price target raised to $110 from $95 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Pentair (PNR) to $110 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said management seems to be ahead of plan and FY26 targets will likely be exceeded next year ex-market change. Also, valuation remains attractive versus water peers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PNR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.