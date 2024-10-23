Pentair price target raised to $108 from $105 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell raised the firm’s price target on Pentair (PNR) to $108 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Pentair looks well positioned for another year of double-digit earnings growth in 2025, with high teens free cash flow margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.