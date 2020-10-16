Pentair (PNR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Pentair plc PNR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 20, before the opening bell.

Q2 Results & Surprise History

Pentair witnessed declines in both revenues and earnings in second-quarter 2020. However, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Pentair has beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $679 million, indicating a decline of 4.8% from the year-ago quarter. The same for earnings stands at 51 cents, suggesting year-over-year slump of 12%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter’s earnings has moved up 4% over the past 30 days.

Key Factors to Note

Pentair’s Consumer Solutions segment is made up of pool and water solutions businesses. Increased demand for swimming pools amid the shelter-in-place restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues to boost demand for Pentair’s equipment. The Consumer Solutions segment’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect solid pool demand and consequently improvement in orders. The company’s efforts to expand in the areas of pool as well as residential and commercial water treatment through acquisitions, introduction of water-treatment solutions, investments and innovations are also anticipated to have contributed to the Consumer Solutions segment’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



However, 25% of the Consumer Solutions segment’s revenues is tied to commercial business, which has exposure to restaurants and hospitality. Muted demand due to temporary shutdowns across hospitality and restaurant industries might have weighed on the segment’s third-quarter performance. Moreover, the Water Solutions business is likely to have been impacted by the shutdown in hospitality and commercial offices.



Pentair’s Industrial & Flow Technologies segment’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of lower capital spending and aftermarket sales orders by commercial and industrial customers. The backlog-driven Commercial & Infrastructure Flow business manufactures larger engineered pumps for fire suppression and flood control. This business has been affected by slowing orders due to the coronavirus pandemic-related delays.



Pentair has been undergoing certain business-restructuring initiatives aimed at reducing fixed cost structure, which is likely to have aided margin growth during the third quarter. Notably, productivity improvement initiatives and the company’s proactive efforts to reduce cost structure in the wake of the current demand environment are likely have benefited margins in the quarter to be reported.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Pentair this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Pentair is +4.15%.



Zacks Rank: Pentair currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 31.6% over the past year, compared with the industry’s growth of 29.7%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other Industrial Product stocks, which you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



AGCO Corporation AGCO has an Earnings ESP of +6.07% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lindsay Corporation LNN, currently a Zacks #2 Ranked stock, has an Earnings ESP of +11.01%.



Avery Dennison Corporation AVY has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.94%, at present.

