Pentair (PNR) Soars 10.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Pentair plc (PNR) shares ended the last trading session 10.3% higher at $84.03. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.5% loss over the past four weeks.
Pentair’s stock jumped as part of a strong market recovery after President Trump announced a temporary halt on reciprocal tariffs for most countries.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Revenues are expected to be $984.46 million, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Pentair, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PNR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Pentair belongs to the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Casella (CWST), closed the last trading session 7.1% higher at $111.14. Over the past month, CWST has returned -3.3%.
