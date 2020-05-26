Pentair (PNR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.81, changing hands as high as $39.08 per share. Pentair PLC shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNR's low point in its 52 week range is $22.01 per share, with $47.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.14. The PNR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

