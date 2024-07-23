Pentair (PNR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Pentair plc (PNR) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +6.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pentair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue Growth - Core - Total Pentair : 2.2% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.2% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Growth - Core - Pool : 17.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.9%.

: 17.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.9%. Revenue Growth - Core - Industrial & Flow Technologies : 3.1% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue Growth - Core - Water Solutions : -7% versus -3.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -7% versus -3.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Pool : $391.50 million compared to the $364.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.

: $391.50 million compared to the $364.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year. Net Sales- Industrial & Flow Technologies : $396.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $408.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $396.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $408.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Net Sales- Water Solutions : $310.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $320.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

: $310.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $320.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Net Sales- Other : $0.50 million versus $0.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25% change.

: $0.50 million versus $0.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25% change. Segment income (loss)- Other : -$19.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$24.51 million.

: -$19.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$24.51 million. Segment income (loss)- Pool : $133.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $122.03 million.

: $133.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $122.03 million. Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions : $72.90 million compared to the $75.17 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $72.90 million compared to the $75.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. Segment income (loss)- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $84.40 million compared to the $83.76 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Pentair have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Pentair plc (PNR)

