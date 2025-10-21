Pentair (PNR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Pentair plc (PNR) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion, representing a surprise of +1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue Growth - Core - Flow : 3.6% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.6% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Growth - Core - Pool : 5.6% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.6% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Growth - Core - Total Pentair : 3.3% versus 2.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 2.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Growth - Core - Water Solutions : 0.5% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Pool : $354.3 million versus $345.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $354.3 million versus $345.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Net Sales- Flow : $394 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $387.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $394 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $387.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Net Sales- Corporate and other : $0.4 million compared to the $0.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year.

: $0.4 million compared to the $0.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year. Net Sales- Water Solutions : $273.3 million compared to the $270.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.

: $273.3 million compared to the $270.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year. Segment income (loss)- Corporate and other : $-17.3 million compared to the $-19.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $-17.3 million compared to the $-19.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment income (loss)- Pool : $116.2 million versus $120.39 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $116.2 million versus $120.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions : $68.4 million compared to the $64.89 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $68.4 million compared to the $64.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment income (loss)- Flow: $95.3 million versus $88.68 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Pentair have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

