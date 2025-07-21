Pentair (PNR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pentair plc (PNR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.11 billion, increasing 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pentair metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Pool' will reach $408.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Flow' of $398.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Water Solutions' to come in at $307.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Growth - Core - Pool' should arrive at 2.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment income (loss)- Pool' will reach $143.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $133.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions' will likely reach $74.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $72.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment income (loss)- Flow' stands at $89.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.40 million.

Over the past month, shares of Pentair have returned +9.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, PNR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.