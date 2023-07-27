Pentair (PNR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2023 View Raised

Pentair plc PNR has reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings per share of 95 cents. The bottom-line figure surpassed the company’s guidance of 94-96 cents per share. Earnings improved 1% from $1.05 per share reported in the prior-year quarter.

Results were aided by the company’s transformation initiatives, improved performances in the Industrial and Flow Technologies and Water Solutions segments. This was offset by the weak performance of the Pool segment reflecting lower demand in new pools and the ongoing channel inventory correction.

Including one-time items, earnings per share was 93 cents, compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 92 cents per share.

Net sales improved 2% year over year to $1.08 billion and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. The volume declines in the Pool segment, reflecting the weak demand, were offset by improved volumes in Industrial and Flow Technologies and Water Solutions segments.

Excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation, core sales fell 7% in the reported quarter. The figure, which was worse than the 4.3% decline in core sales projected in our model, was mainly dragged down by the weaker-than-expected performance of the pool business. We had factored in a 10.2% drop in overall volumes, which was expected to be offset by 5.9% growth in price.

The cost of sales declined 3% year over year to $683 million. The gross profit in the reported quarter amounted to $399.5 million, up 11% from the prior-year quarter. The gross margin was 36.9%, compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of 33.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $165 million, up 13% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $146 million. Research and development expenses increased 12% year over year to $26 million.

Operating income in the quarter was $209 million, up 9% year over year. The adjusted segment operating income increased 14% year over year to $234 million. The segmental margin was 21.6% in the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 19.3%.

Segment Performances

Net sales in the Industrial and Flow Technologies segment totaled $412 million, up 9.1% from the prior-year quarter. Core sales grew 9% in the quarter under review. The figure was higher than our estimate of $390.1 million for the quarter. Operating earnings for the segment rose 27% year over year to $75 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit was $67 million.

Net sales in the Water Solutions segment surged 51% year over year to $336 million. Core sales were up 9% in the quarter. Our estimate for the segment’s net sales was $299.7 million for the quarter. The segment’s earnings were $75 million, compared with $33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure was higher than our estimate of $44 million.

Net sales in the Pool segment totaled $334 million in the quarter. Total sales and core sales were down 28% from the prior-year quarter. The revenue figure came in lower than our estimate of $364.4 million for the segment. Operating earnings for the segment fell 23% year over year to $105 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating income was $124 million.

Financial Update

Pentair had cash and cash equivalents of $142 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $109 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Net cash flow provided from operating activities was around $340 million in the first half of 2023, compared with an inflow of $176 million in the prior-year comparable period. The company had a long-term debt of $2.11 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, down from $2.32 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

Backed by the upbeat results in the first half of 2023, Pentair now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.65 to $3.75, higher than its previous guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for 2023. Sales growth for the year is expected to be down 2% to flat on a reported basis. PNR anticipates the weakness in the Pool segment to continue this year.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of 84-89 cents. Pentair anticipates current-quarter sales to be down 7% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.

Price Performance

Pentair’s stock has gained 35.6% over the past year, compared with the industry’s 4% growth.



