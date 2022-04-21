Pentair (PNR) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Pentair plc PNR reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The bottom-line figure surpassed the company’s guidance of 80 cents. It improved 5% from the 81 cents reported in the prior-year quarter on strong demand, particularly in the residential business and ongoing improvement in commercial and industrial businesses.



Including one-time items, earnings per share was 70 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 77 cents.



Net sales improved 15% year over year to $1 billion and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $954 million. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation, core sales grew 12% in the reported quarter.

The cost of sales advanced 21% year over year to $667 million. The gross profit in the reported quarter amounted to $332 million, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. The gross margin was 33.2% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 36.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $164 million, up 20% from the prior-year quarter’s $137 million. Research and development expenses increased 4% year over year to $22 million.



Operating income in the quarter was $146 million, down 7% year on year. The adjusted segmental operating income increased 5% year over year to $172 million. The segment margin came in at 17.2% in the reported quarter, a 160 basis-point contraction from the year-ago quarter’s 19%.

Segmental Performance

Net sales in the Consumer Solutions segment moved up 23% year over year to $641 million. The segment’s operating earnings increased 6% year over year to $138 million.



Net sales in the Industrial and Flow Technologies segment totaled $358 million, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Operating earnings for the segment rose 4% year over year to $52 million.

Financial Update

Pentair had cash and cash equivalents of $102 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $94.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Net cash flow used in operating activities was around $131 million during the first quarter compared with utilization of $19 million in the prior-year period. The company had long-term debt of $1.09 billion as of Dec 31, 2021, up from $894 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Guidance

Pentair affirmed adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2022 at $3.70-$3.80. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 10%. Sales growth projection for the year has been updated to 9-11% on a reported basis.



For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of 92 cents to $1.01. Pentair anticipates the current-quarter sales to be up approximately 11% to 13% on a reported basis from the prior-year period.

Price Performance

Pentair’s stock has fallen 15.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 17.6%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Pentair currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



