Pentair (PNR) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q2, Rise Y/Y

Pentair plc PNR reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The bottom line was above the company’s guidance of $1.15-$1.17 per share for the quarter. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter. The pool segment returned to sales growth after seven quarters of declines. The company witnessed margin expansions in each of its segments.



Including one-time items, EPS was $1.11 compared with the year-ago quarter’s 93 cents.



Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation, core sales rose 2% in the quarter, higher than our projected increase of 1.2%.

The cost of sales declined 3% year over year to $661 million. The gross profit in the reported quarter amounted to $438 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. The gross margin was 39.8% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 36.9%.



SG&A expenses totaled $165 million, flat compared with the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses were down 4% year over year to $25 million.



The operating income was $248 million, up 19% year over year. The adjusted segmental operating income increased 16% year over year to $271 million. The adjusted segment margin was 24.7% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 21.6%.

Segment Performances

Net sales in the Flow segment totaled $397 million, down 4% from the year-ago quarter. Core sales dipped 3%. Our model had projected a decline of 0.4%. Our estimate for the segment’s net sales was $410 million.



Operating earnings for the segment increased 13% year over year to $84 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit was $85 million.



Net sales in the Water Solutions segment were down 7.6% year over year to $311 million. Core sales were down 7% year over year. Our model had projected a decline of 0.3%. Our estimate for the segment’s net sales was $335.4 million.

The segment’s earnings were $73 million, a 2.5% dip from $75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure was lower than our estimate of $75 million.



Net sales in the Pool segment totaled $392 million in the quarter, a 17% increase from the year-ago quarter. Core sales were up 18% from the year-ago quarter. We had expected growth of 4.7%. Our estimate for the segment’s net sales was $350 million.



Operating earnings for the Pool segment surged 27% year over year to $134 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating income was $124.6 million.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

Pentair had cash and cash equivalents of around $214 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared with $170 million in 2023 end. Net cash generated from operating activities was $432 million in the first half of 2024 compared with $340 million in the prior-year comparable period.



The company had a long-term debt of $1.75 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, lower than $1.99 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



On May 6, 2024, Pentair announced that it would pay out a regular quarterly cash dividend of 23 cents per share on Aug 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jul 19, 2024.



PNR repurchased 0.6 million of its shares for $50 million in the second quarter. As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had $550 million available for share repurchases under its share repurchase authorization.

Guidance for 2024

Pentair expects an adjusted EPS of $4.25 for 2024 compared with the earlier stated $4.15-$4.25. The updated guidance indicates growth of 13.3% from the adjusted EPS of $3.75 reported in 2023.



Sales in 2024 is expected to be flat to down 1% on a reported basis from the 2023 reported level.



For the third quarter, the company expects an adjusted EPS of $1.06-$1.08. Pentair anticipates the quarter’s sales to be down 2-3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Price Performance

The Pentair stock has gained 31.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth.



A Pool Stock Awaiting Results

Pool Corp. POOL is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 25. Recently, Pool Corp announced that its second-quarter revenues are expected to be below expectations due to lower new pool construction and remodel activity. The company indicated that the discretionary components of its business are likely to have been impacted by cautious consumer spending on big-ticket items like swimming pools although non-discretionary and recurring pool maintenance and repair demand are expected to have remained solid.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL’s second-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.90 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 17%. The estimate for the company’s top line is pegged at $1.77 billion, implying a decrease of 4.7% from the prior-year figure. POOL has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 0.3%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Pentair currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Intellicheck, Inc. IDN and Applied Industrial Technologies AIT, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intellicheck’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share. The consensus estimate for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.9%. IDN shares have gained 17.4% in a year.

Applied Industrial has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $9.62 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9.9%. Estimates have moved 2% north in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 46% in a year.

