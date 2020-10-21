Dividends
PNR

Pentair plc. (PNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Pentair plc. (PNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.25, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNR was $51.25, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.87 and a 132.85% increase over the 52 week low of $22.01.

PNR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). PNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports PNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.26%, compared to an industry average of -20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PNR as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
  • Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 23.4% over the last 100 days. PIO has the highest percent weighting of PNR at 5.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular