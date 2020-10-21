Pentair plc. (PNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Pentair plc. (PNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.25, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNR was $51.25, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.87 and a 132.85% increase over the 52 week low of $22.01.

PNR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). PNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports PNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.26%, compared to an industry average of -20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 23.4% over the last 100 days. PIO has the highest percent weighting of PNR at 5.81%.

