Pentair plc. (PNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Pentair plc. (PNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.66, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNR was $72.66, representing a -9.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.40 and a 49.83% increase over the 52 week low of $48.50.

PNR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). PNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports PNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.93%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pnr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CGW with an increase of 7.44% over the last 100 days. PIO has the highest percent weighting of PNR at 7.94%.

