Pentair plc. (PNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Pentair plc. (PNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNR was $46.72, representing a -1.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.43 and a 35.42% increase over the 52 week low of $34.50.

PNR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). PNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports PNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.08%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PNR as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)
  • Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
  • First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 20.24% over the last 100 days. PIO has the highest percent weighting of PNR at 4.73%.

