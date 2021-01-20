Pentair plc. (PNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Pentair plc. (PNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNR was $58.46, representing a -0.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.82 and a 165.61% increase over the 52 week low of $22.01.

PNR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). PNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.1. Zacks Investment Research reports PNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.33%, compared to an industry average of -17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 21.17% over the last 100 days. PIO has the highest percent weighting of PNR at 6.27%.

