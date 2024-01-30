Pentair plc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $208.0 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $95.0 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $145.8 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $984.6 million from $1.00 billion last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $208.0 Mln. vs. $95.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $984.6 Mln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 to $0.91

