Pentair plc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $132.1 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $115.4 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $156.2 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $1.01 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $132.1 Mln. vs. $115.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.87 Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.75

