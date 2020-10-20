Pentair plc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $110.8 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $92.3M, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $116.6 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $798.5 million from $713.6 million last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $116.6 Mln. vs. $97.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $798.5 Mln vs. $713.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.