Pentair plc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $152.9 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $132.1 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $169.0 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $1.06 billion from $0.94 billion last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $152.9 Mln. vs. $132.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 to $0.95 Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.75

