Pentair plc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $117.6 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $128.6 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $999.6 million from $865.9 million last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $117.6 Mln. vs. $128.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $999.6 Mln vs. $865.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.98 to $1.01 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.70 to $3.80

