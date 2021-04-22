Pentair plc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $128.6 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $72.7 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $135.8 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $865.9 million from $710.0 million last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $135.8 Mln. vs. $87.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $865.9 Mln vs. $710.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $2.95

