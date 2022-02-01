Markets
Pentair Plc Issues Q1 & FY22 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) introduced first quarter GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $0.76 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.80. The company expects sales to be up approximately 7 to 11 percent on a reported basis. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.88. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Also, the company introduced 2022 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $3.54 to $3.64 and on an adjusted basis of approximately $3.70 to $3.80. The company anticipates full year 2022 sales to be up approximately 6 to 9 percent on a reported basis. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $3.74.

For the fourth quarter, on an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.87 compared to $0.70, last year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.85, for the quarter.

Fourth quarter earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.89 compared to $0.60, last year. Net income from continuing operations increased to $148.6 million from $99.8 million.

Fourth quarter sales were $989 million, up 24 percent from last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 19 percent in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $943.58 million in revenue.

