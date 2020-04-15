Pentair Names Bob Fishman To Succeed Mark Borin As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global water company Pentair plc (PNR) announced Wednesday the appointment of Bob Fishman as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of the company.

Fishman will join Pentair on April 20, and is expected to assume the roles on May 1. Mark Borin, whose resignation as CFO was previously announced, is expected to remain with Pentair until early June.

Fishman brings to Pentair a broad experience in finance. Prior to joining Pentair, he was formerly executive vice president and chief financial and accounting officer for NCR Corp. from 2009 to 2018. He was then a senior advisor to NCR until 2019.

Fishman began working at NCR in 1996 and held numerous finance roles of increasing responsibility until he assumed the Chief Financial Officer role in 2009. Prior to joining NCR, he held finance and treasury roles at AT&T Corporation and finance and audit roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The company also made two more appointments to its executive leadership team. Mario D'Ovidio was named as executive vice president and president of the Consumer Solutions segment. Jerome Pedretti has been promoted to executive vice president and president of the Industrial & Flow Technologies segment. All the three new appointments will report directly to Pentair President and CEO John Stauch.

In connection with these changes, Pentair is eliminating the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective June 6, 2020. Karl Frykman, Executive Vice President and COO will continue to work with D'Ovidio and Pedretti to ensure a smooth transition of the segments and businesses, and will also continue to work with John Stauch in an advisory capacity until December 31, 2020.

